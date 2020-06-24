Surge in fireworks calls prompts DPD to hold news conference about Fourth of July safety

Police will address a huge uptick in fireworks calls this year, and provide tips for safe Fourth of July celebrations.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is holding a press conference Wednesday to address illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July after the agency received more than 750 complaints in recent days.

Over the past week, calls about fireworks are up more than tenfold compared to the same time last year, according to data provided earlier by DPD. Over the same period last year, police said there were only 69 calls for illegal fireworks in the city.

"Several Denver agencies are coming together to discuss concerns about illegal fireworks, pet and personal safety, and to encourage safe celebrations this Fourth of July and the days leading up to it," a release from DPD says.

Representatives from the Denver Fire Department, Denver Health Paramedic Division, and Denver Department of Public Health & Environment - Denver Animal Protection are expected to speak at the 11:30 a.m. press conference.

Numerous sanctioned fireworks shows across the state have been canceled due to social distancing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped amateurs from creating their own shows.

Video shared by a 9NEWS viewer on Sunday showed a seemingly professional fireworks display in the gravel lot near West 29th Avenue and Delgany Street in the River North neighborhood.

Aurora, Lakewood and Douglas County have also seen a spike in firework calls compared to last year. The National Fireworks Association said that sales of consumer fireworks are up "enormously" year over year.

Fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Colorado unless you have a permit and are a trained professional. Using illegal fireworks could come with a fine between $50 and $750.