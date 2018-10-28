DENVER — A Denver Police officer is expected to survive after being shot in the 4800 block of W. 10th Ave early Sunday morning.

Doug Schepman with the Denver Police Department said officers responded to a home on W. 10th Ave for a report of a shooting at 3:45 a.m. Sunday. When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they found a woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back in front of the house.

As first responders treated the woman for her wounds, the suspect inside the house began firing at officers and paramedics. One officer was shot in the leg.

Schepman said officers returned fire and the suspect retreated into the home. DPD officers, along with officers from neighboring jurisdictions, surrounded the house. Metro SWAT officials entered the home and took the suspect into custody without incident. Schepman said he does not believe the suspect was hit by gunfire.

Both the female victim and injured officer were taken to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition. Schepman said a tourniquet was applied to the officer's leg on scene. He said all officers carry tourniquets and are trained to use them.

Schepman said the officers on scene during the incident went to police headquarters to give statements and review body camera footage. He said, at this time, it is unclear how many officers responded and were involved in the incident.

