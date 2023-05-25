2 seriously injured in Arvada crash, including officer

The Arvada Police Department said the crash involved three vehicles and seriously injured two people.

ARVADA, Colo. — Two people, including a Denver Police officer, were seriously injured in a crash in Arvada Thursday afternoon.

The Arvada Police Department said the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. at West 66th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Three vehicles were involved, including a DPD vehicle. An officer and one other person were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of Wadsworth Boulevard are shut down from West 64th Avenue to West 68th Avenue, and southbound traffic is limited to one lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Arvada police are investigating. No information has been provided regarding the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



