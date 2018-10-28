DENVER — A Denver police officer has been released from the hospital just hours after getting shot in the 4800 block of West 10th Avenue early Sunday morning. The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Elijah Ruff, 25, according to the Denver Police Department.

Spokesperson Doug Schepman with the Denver Police Department said officers responded to a home on West 10th Avenue for a report of a shooting at 3:45 a.m. Sunday. When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they found a woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back in front of the house. As first responders treated the woman for her wounds, the suspect inside the house began firing at officers and paramedics.

One officer was shot in the leg. Schepman said officers returned fire and the suspect, identified later as Ruff, retreated into the home. DPD officers, along with officers from neighboring jurisdictions, surrounded the house. Metro SWAT entered the home and took Ruff into custody, the Police Department said.

Ruff is being held for investigation of attempted murder, aggravated assault and first-degree assault, police said. The District Attorney's Office has yet to file formal charges. Ruff has no criminal history prior to this shooting in the state of Colorado.

Both the female victim and injured officer were taken to the hospital. The officer was released sometime in the afternoon; his name has not been released by the Police Department.

Schepman said the officers on scene during the incident went to police headquarters to give statements and review body camera footage. He said, at this time, it is unclear how many officers responded and were involved in the incident.

