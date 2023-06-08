Denver Police officer suspended for comments to 19-year-old cadet

Officer Richard Harvey was suspended for 30 days for various comments he made while working with a young cadet, disciplinary records show.

DENVER — A Denver Police officer will serve a 30-day suspension next month over remarks he made while working with a 19-year-old woman who was exploring the possibility of joining the city’s police department.

Discipline documents obtained by 9NEWS reveal Officer Richard Harvey, who was 50 years old at the time, was investigated after a 19-year-old cadet said she felt “really uncomfortable” and “weirded out” when working with him.

The “inappropriate” comments Harvey is accused of making include asking the cadet about her virginity, describing the Denver Police Department (DPD) like an “orgy” and telling her she is good-looking and could have a relationship with any man she wanted in DPD.

According to the documents, Harvey said “he was not trying to solicit a relationship or sexual act” with the cadet while “describing her as ‘very young’ and himself as an ‘old guy.’”

The cadet told investigators she initially tolerated the remarks because “these kinds of things happen to women in police departments,” the documents say.

“It is depressing to think that in 2023, a young female cadet believes that she needs to tolerate such behavior to succeed as a woman in a police department,” Chief Compliance Officer Mary Dulacki wrote in the discipline order.

Dulacki called Harvey’s behavior a “flagrant violation” of department policy and a “poor representation of the values of the Denver Police Department.”

The documents indicate Harvey will begin serving his suspension in two blocks, one in July and another in August.

