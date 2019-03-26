DENVER — Denver police are asking for help identifying and finding a suspect they said is wanted for unlawful sexual contact.

The suspect is wanted for an incident that occurred March 23 at 9:40 a.m. on West 33rd Avenue between North Tennyson Street and North Stuart Street, according to a release from the department.

Specific details on what happened have not been released.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s with dark skin, short facial hair, a round face and medium build. They estimate he is under 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Denver police. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

