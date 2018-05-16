The Denver Police Department will host a ceremony Thursday morning to honor 72 fallen officers from their department. It's one of many tributes to fallen officers taking place during National Police Week.

The tribute, set to begin at 10 a.m., will be held at the Denver Police Law Enforcement Memorial located at 1331 Cherokee Street. At the ceremony, the names of the 72 Denver Police officers who were killed in the line of duty will be read so their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Other departments are also honoring fallen officers this week. The Weld County Fallen Officers Memorial Ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bittersweet Park, in Greeley.

The Greeley Police Department Honor Guard will be doing a ceremonial lowering of the flags, and the Weld County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard will be doing a 21-gun salute and taps.

