Police respond to shooting involving Denver officer

Denver Police have not yet said if anyone was injured in the shooting.

DENVER — At least one Denver Police (DPD) officer was involved in a shooting in the 1300 block of West Alameda Avenue. That's just west of the Interstate 25 interchange and near the Athmar Park and Valverde neighborhoods.

DPD has not released whether anyone has been injured in the shooting.

The department tweeted that it is still an active scene and people need to avoid the area.

West Alameda Avenue is closed at Lipan Street.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it is released.

