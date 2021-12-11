Power outage impacts thousands in Denver

Xcel Energy said the outage Saturday affected more than 7,200 customers.

DENVER — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Denver Saturday.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, the loss of power began just before 4:30 p.m. and affected more than 7,200 customers. The outage was centered near Elitch Gardens, just east of Interstate 25.

Power was restored around 6:30 p.m. Xcel has not explained what caused the outage.

