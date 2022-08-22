Denver voters to decide on property tax hike for library system

The City Council voted Monday to send the question to the November ballot.

DENVER — A property tax hike to support roughly $32 million in funding for the Denver Public Library will be on the ballot this November, after the City Council voted Monday to send the question to voters.

The increase – which shakes out to about $4.19 more per month for the average Denver homeowner – would support salaries, tech and infrastructure improvements, longer hours and programming for the city's libraries, officials said Monday. It would also provide a dedicated funding stream and some insulation from any budgetary restraints the city's general fund may face.

After what council president Jamie Torres called a "love fest" of library support, the council voted 11 to 1 to send the property tax increase to the voters.

The sole "no" vote, Christoper Herndon, stressed that he supports libraries and agrees they needed more money. But he said he believes the money could be found in the city's broader budget, rather than via a tax increase.

