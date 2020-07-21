Restoring Colorado Capitol grounds will cost $1 million

The state Capitol, in Denver, has been fenced off as crews power-wash graffiti and repair other damage done during the protests that followed George Floyd's death.

DENVER — There is a chance that snow could cover the graffiti on the Colorado state Capitol grounds before it is removed.

The state announced on Monday that the Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration has been cleaning and repairing damage to the Capitol since the end of May – when people in Denver began protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer held a knee to his neck.

Currently, the state estimates it will cost $1 million to remove graffiti, repair broken windows and doors and complete restoration work, though the amount is expected to change as the project continues.

The money will come from a group of funds:

$245,000 will come from an emergency fund maintained by the Office of the State Architect

$525,000 will come from Risk Management Property Fund funds for

Additional costs up to $1 million will also be covered by the State’s Risk Management Property Fund.

The rest will be covered by insurance.

Each section of graffiti needs about three passes with a power washer before it comes off the wall. The entire refurbishing effort could take until winter.

For now, the Capitol building will be protected by a new fence.

"Only recently has the daily graffiti and property damage subsided to the point that the Capitol’s existing restoration general contractor, GH Phipps, was able to erect a fence around the building to protect the job site, as required by OSHA regulations, to begin window and granite work," the state said in a news release.

The state has asked the contractor to complete previously scheduled projects for window and granite restoration during this time, as well.