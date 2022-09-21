x
Denver Public Library closes all locations Wednesday due to threat

The closure was out of an "abundance of caution due to an unspecified threat received overnight," the library system said.

DENVER — The Denver Public Library closed all locations on Wednesday after it received what it called an unspecified threat overnight.

The library system was working with law enforcement to decide when it's safe to reopen. Bookmobile stops were also canceled.

Denver Public Library, which has 27 branches across the city, provides community services and public access to computers and technology, in addition to books and other media.

9NEWS has reached out to Denver Police for more information.

Unspecified threats have also caused disruptions this week for schools in the metro area. The FBI Denver Field Office said it was working with local law enforcement to investigate "swatting" incidents on Monday.

RELATED: 'Swatting' calls reported at multiple Colorado high schools

RELATED: Adams City High School closed Wednesday

