Denver Public Library reopening 9 branches next week

Starting March 9, visitors can once again to go nine Denver Public Library locations that have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

DENVER — The Denver Public Library (DPL) system is getting ready to welcome back visitors to nine branch locations that have been closed for nearly a year.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DPL closed all branch locations and book drops on March 16, 2020. Since the closure, the library moved many of its popular services online.

Beginning Tuesday, March 9, nine branches will reopen to the public as part of DPL’s first phase of reopening plans.

Locations include:

Visitors to these branches will be able to access the library’s collections, check out materials and use computers. The branches will reopen with limited hours to allow for cleaning and with limited capacity to allow for physical distancing, according to DPL.

Meeting rooms, study rooms and ideaLABs will remain closed, and in-person programming and events are suspended for the time being.

With the exception of the Westwood Branch Library, the locations above will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Westwood Branch will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

DPL said it expects to open more locations in early April.

DPL asks that visitors:

Refrain from visiting if you don't feel well.

Practice physical distancing by remaining 6 feet apart from others at all times.

Wear an appropriate face covering during your entire visit if you are over the age of 3.

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds.

Please only bring covered beverages into the locations. No food is allowed at this time, though visitors are welcome to eat outside.

Book drops at all DPL locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the exception of Byers Branch Library, which is closed for reservations.

DPL said employees have been working behind the scenes during the pandemic to provide access to library collections via curbside pickup and conducting community outreach via book giveaways and passing out care kits.

“We have learned a lot over the past year and are proud of the resilience of our staff and community,” Denver Public Libraries said in a news release. “Many of the innovations made during our public closure will be here to stay as life returns to normal like curbside service, laptop checkouts and virtual programming and events.”