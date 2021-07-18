Denver Public Library's main location reopens for the first time since pandemic closure

It will be a limited reopening, however, with reduced days and hours of operation while the facility is renovated.

DENVER — The Denver Public Library's main location is opening its doors, albeit on a limited basis, for the first time since it closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the library's website, the first phases of a major renovation project supported by the Elevate Denver bond program began during the closure. That construction is still going on, so most areas of the facility won't be accessible. It will also be operating on a reduced schedule.

During the construction, the library said, the Central Library will open with first floor-only access to the public. Floors two through seven are currently closed to the public.

Hours will be Sunday to Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and curbside holds pick-up service will be available Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Central Library will offer limited access to its collection, according to the website, and will provide computer and internet access and information desk services.

“We are excited to be able to open our doors to the community,” Central Library Administrator Rachel Fewell said. “Things will definitely look and feel a little different since the building is under construction, but we hope the service and access we provide can bring some sense of normalcy to our visitors and community.”

The renovation at the main library includes floors one through four, as well as exterior work surrounding the building. The website says projects include a "reimagined" children's library, renovated public restrooms, updated and modernized elevators and a large programming and events space, among other things.

Construction is expected to continue into 2022. More information about the project is available here.

It's the Central Library's first major renovation project since 1995.

The $937 million Elevate Denver bond was passed by voters in 2017. It provided close to $70 million to renovate the Central Library and 10 branches.

The Central Library and all of Denver Public Library's branches closed on March 16, 2020. On March 9, 2021, nine branches reopened.