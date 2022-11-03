Protesters gather at Carla Madison rec center over warming shelter hours

They argued that the Carla Madison Rec Center should provide shelter overnight during extreme cold temperatures instead of only operating during the day.

DENVER — Dozens protested and sat inside the Carla Madison Recreation Center on East Colfax Avenue Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the single digits.

9NEWS Meteorologist Ed Greene said at 10 p.m. when protestors were present it was 3 degrees outside. Those in attendance, either had no place to go or were fighting to provide a place for others to go.

"We are here at the Carla Madison Rec Center because the city is not doing what is needed to protect our unhoused neighbors," said an organizer with Mutual Aid Monday. "So we're forced to remain in this building to keep it open ourselves so all my survive.”

Protestors showed up before the center closed at 9 p.m. and some staged themselves inside while others were outside with signs. Protesters said the recreation centers are supposed to stay open overnight during freezing temps to provide shelter for Denver’s unhoused community.

“We need a real tangible solution to Denver's unhoused problem because there are a lot of unhoused people in Denver, there's no way it's their fault,” said protester GiGi Hagopian.



This week the city posted to its website, that all rec centers would be activated as warming shelters during regular business hours. The city also noted that shelters are available like Coalition for the Homeless and Salvation Army for those who need them.

But protesters said there’s often not enough space and that the city has a contract they have yet to fulfill.

"The city has an existing contract with Bayaud Enterprises to run a pop-up emergency shelter at rec centers in extreme cold weather like this. They had this contract all year and never used it,” said a protester with Mutual Aid Monday.

That is keeping many people on the streets who shouldn't have to be there when it get this cold, the protesters argued.

Denver District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca came across the protest while at the recreation center for something else and immediately jumped into action. She’s hopes for better understanding.

"I hope the rest of the city understands what we're dealing with, nobody should be dying on our streets or losing limbs on a cold night like this," she said. "Especially when we have resources coming from the federal government right now, we should be using that to protect life."



The protest and sit in ended with Denver Police officers arriving to provide motel vouchers to five people identified by CdeBaca who helped defuse the situation. Police said the others were subject to arrests, but our crew did not witness anyone being arrested while there.

A spokesperson for the parks and recreation said the centers stay open during business hours only. She referred us to the Department of Human Services and Department of Housing Stability for inquires related to the popup shelters.

9NEWS is working to get clarification on that issue.

