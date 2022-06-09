Denver rec centers open as cooling stations Wednesday and Thursday

The city's 30 rec centers will be open as cooling stations with fee-free access to all.

DENVER — Denver Parks and Recreation will open its recreation centers as free cooling stations during regular business hours Wednesday and Thursday, the city said.

The city's 30 rec centers will be open as cooling stations with fee-free access to all.

The centers will only be open during their regular business hours. A list of recreation centers and their hours is available on the city's website.

They're not designated as cooling stations, but Denver Public Library locations (with the exception of Central Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library) are also available to the public during their regular business hours as an indoor reprieve from the heat. For information about library hours, visit denverlibrary.org/locations.

Denver set a record high temperature Tuesday when it hit 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for Sept. 6 was 97 degrees, set in 2020.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the entire Front Range urban corridor for Wednesday, including Denver. It's the first-ever Heat Advisory for anywhere in Colorado during the month of September.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for a high of 97 degrees, while the record is 95. Thursday could be even hotter, with a forecasted high of 98 degrees, with the record being 94.

Several Front Range school districts – including Denver Public Schools, the Poudre School District and the Thompson School District – announced early releases this week due to the extreme heat.

