Denver to use rec centers as warming stations during freezing cold weather

All of the city's currently operating rec centers will serve as warming stations Thursday and Friday.

DENVER — People who need shelter from Denver's cold weather Thursday and Friday will have a place to warm up.

Denver Parks & Recreation will open all of its currently operating recreation centers as warming stations during regular business hours.

An area in each center will be staffed, according to a release, and there will be access to drinking water, restrooms and a place to sit.

VIDEO ABOVE: Some unhoused people in Denver will start to receive cash this month.

Denver Public Library locations will also be available to people who need a place to get warm, except for the Central Library, the Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library.

The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment offers the following tips to stay safe during the cold weather:

Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.

If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven. Look for signs of hypothermia and frostbite and seek medical attention immediately.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Thursday at noon and will last until mid-morning Friday, with temperatures only reaching the 20s. The metro area is expected to get several inches of snow.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 40s again on Saturday.

