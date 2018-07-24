Dana Crawford, a champion of redevelopment and historic preservation who helped to rescue Denver’s Pioneer Square, will receive a 2018 Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal, Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Monday.

The announcement called the medal “the highest honor bestowed upon Colorado citizens and organizations for meritorious contributions that strengthen the vitality of our state.”

In a statement, Hickenlooper said Crawford “highlights what citizenship means in Colorado. “She pioneered the redevelopment of Larimer Square, Denver’s original Main Street, and led the redevelopment and preservation of countless buildings in Denver and across our state. The Governor’s Citizenship Medal is a tribute to the incredible impact Dana has made in Colorado.”

Other Crawford projects in Denver over the last half-century have included Denver Union Station, Oxford Hotel, the Acme Lofts, the Edbrooke Lofts and Cooper Flats Condominiums. The Crawford Hotel at Union Station is named in her honor.

