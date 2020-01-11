Turkey drive kicks off at Denver Rescue Mission

The mission's goal is to collect 15,000 turkeys between now and Nov. 25.

DENVER — The Denver Rescue Mission started its annual turkey drive on Sunday in the hopes of collecting 15,000 turkeys for those experiencing homelessness and hunger in the metro area.

The drive for frozen turkeys weighing 12 pounds or more will continue through Nov. 25, the mission says.

They're also collecting canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned pumpkin, canned cranberry, canned yams, boxed stuffing, gravy, and boxed mashed potatoes, according to the Denver Rescue Mission.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission will take donations through contactless drop-offs at the following locations:

Ministry Outreach Center, Holly Street and 39th Avenue, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

The Crossing, Smith Road and Holly Street, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Lawrence Street Shelter, southeast corner of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., only between Nov. 18 and Nov. 25

Denver Broncos Turkey Donation Site, UCHealth Training Center, 13655 E. Broncos Parkway in Englewood, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., only on Saturday, Nov. 21

Donated turkeys will be used in 3,000 Thanksgiving food boxes that are distributed to hundreds of families in need across the metro area through churches, schools and nonprofit organizations, the mission says.

Anyone who wishes to donate funds can do so by texting "TURKEY" to 24365.

“More than ever we want to be here for our community,” said Brad Meuli, president and CEO of Denver Rescue Mission, in a release. “We want to provide the families and individuals we serve with a sense of normalcy during these challenging times. A lot has changed and pivoted at the mission operations-wise since COVID-19, but one thing remains the same — our enthusiasm and spirit to serve the most vulnerable in our community.”