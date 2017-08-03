Denver residents spooked by stray bullets, possible sniper

The incidents have happened at Beauvallon Condomiums, located at 925 Lincoln Street, in Capitol Hill.

DENVER — Chilling color video footage taken by a concerned citizen may be the only piece of evidence police have to go on as they attempt to unravel the case of a suspected sniper targeting a multifamily complex in Denver.

Less than a month after five windows of an upscale Capitol Hill high-rise were shattered by stray .22 caliber bullets, residents and management are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video who appeared to be taking a shot at the building. The short video showed the man appear to aim a rifle at the top floors of the Beauvallon Condomiums at 925 Lincoln Street from a block and a half away July 4.

The man stood next to a light-colored Prius with driver door, back driver’s side door and back trunk wide open, a photo taken by the bystander showed. Video footage also caught on the bystander's cellphone revealed that the suspect allegedly took shots from an alley next to an empty parking from the west side of the condominium complex.

At least 2-3 cracks from the rifle are heard on the video.

No one was hurt, but the bullets nearly missed people who were going about their lives in their homes unaware that they may have been the target of an active shooter.

