Denver restaurants, bars receive relief money from city

Denver’s Department of Finance arranged for additional Coronavirus Relief Funds to reimburse businesses for their patio expansion projects.

DENVER — The Denver city and county’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure gave restaurants and bars in the city a pick-me-up this month by disbursing funds to businesses that suffered losses from the cost of building outdoor COVID-19 seating.

A total of 135 businesses received a portion of the agency's $970,000 allotment of economic relief. Some business owners were allotted more than $41,000.

>> Video above: Federal unemployment benefits will likely stop through mid-January

As coronavirus cases rose in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, restaurants were relegated to lower capacity and eventually prohibited from offering indoor dining.

The need for outdoor dining became crucial for restaurants and bars to keep a flow of income.

Read the full story at the Denver Gazette.

