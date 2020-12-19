Denver restaurants, bars receive relief money from city

DENVER — The Denver city and county’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure gave restaurants and bars in the city a pick-me-up this month by disbursing funds to businesses that suffered losses from the cost of building outdoor COVID-19 seating.
A total of 135 businesses received a portion of the agency's $970,000 allotment of economic relief. Some business owners were allotted more than $41,000.
>> Video above: Federal unemployment benefits will likely stop through mid-January
As coronavirus cases rose in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, restaurants were relegated to lower capacity and eventually prohibited from offering indoor dining.
The need for outdoor dining became crucial for restaurants and bars to keep a flow of income.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus