Denver restaurant feels impact of MLB spring training postponement

Denver-based restaurant Maine Shack has a contract to serve food at the Red Sox spring training facility.

DENVER — Major League Baseball's Commissioner announced Tuesday that the first week of the regular season will be canceled.

The league has been in contract negotiations with the Players Association, and Tuesday afternoon, the players union rejected what owners called their "best and final offer" to end the lockout.

While the regular season was just shortened, spring training has been suspended for weeks. That's impacting Denver-based restaurant Maine Shack.

"We never thought this lockout would bleed into spring training when they announced it a few months ago," owner Drew Ryan said. "So we prepared for 18 games. So basically the whole month of March we’re dedicated to the Red Sox and spring training, so staffing is a huge issue because of the uncertainty."

Ryan signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox to have a Maine Shack food stand at the team's spring training facility in Florida. So far, Ryan will miss five home games from his 18-game contract.

"The worst thing about it is just the uncertainty. It’s affecting our staffing," Ryan said. "At the drop of a hat we have to be ready and we got to get our people ready to come in and staffing ready to come in and work, so that’s going to be a challenge."

Despite Tuesday's news, Ryan is optimistic MLB and the Players Association will come to an agreement to hopefully make his dreams come true.

"I’ve been a Red Sox fan all my life, and ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted a sign a deal with the Red Sox. So I finally did," he said with a laugh.

