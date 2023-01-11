Denver announces results of 'participatory budgeting' vote

The program allowed residents to vote on 23 specific project proposals across four regions of the city.

DENVER — The City of Denver released the results Wednesday of its first-ever participatory budgeting program, which allowed residents to vote on how to spend $2 million in capital funds.

The program allowed residents to vote on 23 specific project proposals across four regions of the city. Each region had its own budget.

After counting the ranked-choice ballots, and in accordance with the resident-developed rulebook, the city identified nine projects that will receive funding and begin design and construction this year.

The far northeast Denver ballot had a budget of $400,000 and included residents living in Montbello or Green Valley Ranch/Gateway. Residents there chose:

$362,500 for new light fixtures or renovated light fixtures in parks and along trails in Montbello and Green Valley Ranch.

$37,500 for a new trash can at First Creek Trailhead in Montbello and expanded or improved trash cans in other parks around Montbello and Green Valley Ranch as needed.

The East Central Denver Ballot had a budget of $300,000 and included residents who live or go to school in City Park, City Park West, Congress Park, Cheesman Park, Capitol Hill or North Capitol Hill. Residents there chose:

$187,500 to create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly experience traveling to and from schools in Capitol Hill through intersection improvements along Emerson Street from 12th to 14th Avenue.

$112,500 for accessibility and public transit improvements at City Park to ensure all residents, especially those with disabilities, can access the park. Improvements could include paved routes from bus stops, new benches, etc.

The East Denver Ballot had a budget of $300,000 and included residents who live or go to school in East Colfax, Montclair, Hale or South Park Hill. Those residents chose:

$300,000 for improvements to New Freedom Park in East Colfax, which could include adding a shade structure, a drinking fountain, grills, chess boards and other amenities so families and children can better enjoy the community space.

The Citywide Ballot had a budget of $1 million for residents who live or go to school in all other areas of the city. Residents chose:

$400,000 for wider and accessible sidewalks in Athmar Park next to Denver Housing Authority’s Walsh Manor, an affordable housing site for older adults and people with disabilities.

$200,000 for up to five new tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness, developed in partnership with Colorado Village Collaborative at one of their existing tiny home villages.

$225,000 for up to three new shower trailers for people experiencing homelessness developed in partnership with Colorado Village Collaborative.

$175,000 for community gardens for Denver Housing Authority affordable housing sites, including a new garden at Columbine Apartment Homes in Valverde, and renovated community gardens in Ruby Hill and Baker.

During the voting process this fall, Denver residents cast more than 3,100 digital and physical ballots, which were translated into eight different languages. The city said voting events took place in unconventional places, including the Denver County Jails, where currently incarcerated people had the opportunity to vote, and Denver’s Safe Outdoor Spaces, where people experiencing homelessness could vote. Youth also had a chance to develop their civic skills, with voting events at elementary schools where hundreds of third, fourth, and fifth graders learned about the process, discussed projects and cast their ballots.

The city said the nine selected projects will get underway this year. The city said they also approved funds for a second participatory budgeting cycle during the 2023 budget process. Details about that vote have not yet been released.

