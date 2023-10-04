x
1 injured in early morning RV fire

The fire started in the area of South Wolff Street and West Louisiana Avenue Monday morning.

DENVER — Crews with the Denver Fire Department (DFD) extinguished an RV fire that started near West Louisiana Avenue and South Wolff Street, Monday morning. That's near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Louisiana Avenue, in the Mar Lee neighborhood.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a tweet from DFD. The fire department first tweeted about the fire at around 7:08 a.m.

SKY9 was over the fire around 7 a.m. Large flames were seen coming from the RV.

Fire investigators have been called to the scene and will work to determine how the fire started.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

