DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning.

The collision happened at about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and Oneida Street in southeast Denver. DPD said that no one was injured.

Westbound Leetsdale is closed as officers investigate the wreck. It was not immediately clear which driver was at fault.

9NEWS will update this story as more details are available.

