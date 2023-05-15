Denver man faces more sexual assault charges as additional victims come forward

Stephen Matthews faces 10 counts of sexual assault after more victims came forward with accusations against him, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.

DENVER — Nine more victims have come forward with accusations against a Denver man since his arrest on suspicion of sexual assault in March, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Stephen Matthews, 35, was arrested Monday morning outside a Denver courtroom where he was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on charges of sexual assault on a woman he met on a dating app. He was taken to jail on suspicion of sexual assaults on nine more victims, the DA's Office said.

According to the DA's Office, the initial case against Matthews will be dismissed and a new one will be filed with a total of 10 counts of sexual assault.

Matthews had been arrested March 22 on charges of:

Sexual assault – victim helpless

Sexual assault – no consent

Sexual assault – victim incapable of appraising condition

According to an arrest affidavit from his arrest in March, the victim had met Matthews on the dating app Hinge. The alleged assault happened at his home on Jan. 29, after the two had gone to brunch.

According to the arrest affidavit from his arrest in March, the victim learned that her mother's friend "had a date with Stephen a couple of years ago and had a similar experience."

Matthews was released from jail March 23 after posting $50,000 bond, according to court records. He was booked back into the Denver jail on Monday.

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Matthews is encouraged to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.

