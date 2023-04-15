Organizations that help migrants react to rule change in Denver's shelters

The city announced it will only shelter migrants who are in the official immigration process. The rule change goes into effect on May 8.

DENVER — This week, the City of Denver announced that it will only shelter migrants who have encountered immigration, which largely means they will only serve those who have gone through a port of entry. The rule goes into effect May 8.

Those who enter the shelter system today will have only 30 days before they have to vacate, which was made known in a budget meeting this month.

In an interview with Denver's Department of Human Services (DHS) this week, they acknowledged the impact that the rule may have on nonprofit organizations that have worked closely with the migrants inside of Denver's shelters.

"We do continue to urge Congress and call on Congress to provide assistance to our local community partners who, in fact, are disproportionately tasked with handling and managing what is a national humanitarian crisis," said DHS spokesperson Victoria Aguilar. "We realize that there's going to be pressure put on all systems within the city. And for those reasons, like I mentioned earlier, to the fullest extent that we can, we are seeking different funding sources to be able to provide funding financial assistance to all of the systems that are in fact serving migrants in Denver."

Organizations like VIVE Wellness are one of several that shifted their resources to help migrants over the last several months.

"I think it's the hardest work I've ever done in the way of emotional. Physical, we can take it. But emotional hearing the families and the children, what they've gone through," said Yoli Casas, VIVE's Executive Director.

Among other things, she explained that over the last several months, they have helped connect hundreds of migrants to housing or schools.

"And then trying to help them, you know, once they decide to stay here, how do they make that happen? How do they get jobs, how to get work? And then we have a timeline," Casas explained.

When news came of the new rule change in Denver's shelters, Casas admitted that they're worried what may happen to some families in the shelters now.

"And for me to have the thought of saying, ‘okay, you have three families who have had their papers’ and ‘okay, you get shelter.’ And then we have a family here who has not. ‘Sorry, You stay in the streets.’ That is what is hard because I see it because right now - we're against the clock," she said.

She added that while they have received funding in the past, they've used up that funding and are now working toward more, as well as searching for more housing to connect migrant families to.

"I totally understand where they're coming from. We need to work together, and give us more time. We don't want to have children in the street," she said.

The organization Centro Humanitario have also been helping migrants over the last few months and have been honing in on helping them get job opportunities and understanding their workers rights as immigrants in Colorado.

Mayra Juárez-Denis, the organization's executive director, said they were "deeply concerned" in a statement Friday night.

"There will be a large number of people that will end up on the streets soon and their only options will be to reach out to community organizations like us," she said. "There's a limit to how much that can solve a crisis of this magnitude."