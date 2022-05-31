Denver Sheriff Department holds memorial for fallen deputies

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff Department held its annual memorial ceremony for deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty Tuesday morning.
Speakers included Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins and Public Safety Executive Director Armando Saldate.
The schedule for the ceremony was as follows:
- 11:00 a.m. – Honor Guard Marches to Formation / Posts
- 11:10 a.m. – Introductions by Captain Paul Oliva
- Invocation – Chaplain Hosea Cannon Jr.
- Speakers:
- Mayor Michael B. Hancock
- Executive Director of Safety, Mr. Armando Saldate III
- Sheriff Elias Diggins
- Roll call of fallen officers
- Presentation of wreaths
- Presentation of roses to families
- Song – Amazing Grace
- Moment of silence
- 21 gun salute
- Taps – Flags lowered to half mast
- Conclusion
