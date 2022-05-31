Denver Sheriff Department holds memorial for fallen deputies

Speakers included Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins and Public Safety Executive Director Armando Saldate.

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff Department held its annual memorial ceremony for deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty Tuesday morning.

The schedule for the ceremony was as follows:

11:00 a.m. – Honor Guard Marches to Formation / Posts

11:10 a.m. – Introductions by Captain Paul Oliva

Invocation – Chaplain Hosea Cannon Jr.

Speakers: Mayor Michael B. Hancock Executive Director of Safety, Mr. Armando Saldate III Sheriff Elias Diggins

Roll call of fallen officers

Presentation of wreaths

Presentation of roses to families

Song – Amazing Grace

Moment of silence

21 gun salute

Taps – Flags lowered to half mast

Conclusion

