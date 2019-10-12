DENVER — The Public Integrity Division (PID) said Tuesday that the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) was not disclosing a list of deputy names who had policy violations related to bias, credibility, or who have a criminal conviction.

Denver launched the Public Integrity Division (PID), a civilian arm of the Department of Public Safety (DOS) tasked with investigating complaints of misconduct within the DSD in 2018. The group also reviews investigations of rule violations.

According to PID, DSD has not been following obligations of the Brady Disclosure Requirements. Brady requirements dictate those in law enforcement who have sustained disciplinary findings related to credibility, bias or a criminal conviction be reported to the City Attorney’s Office and the Denver District Attorney, according to the DOS.

This information is potentially discoverable to the defense in any criminal prosecution.

Executive Director of Public Safety Troy Riggs said DSD deputies serve primarily as detention officers and are rarely called to testify in criminal cases.

"That is an important part, but due to their function, it appears that prior leadership within the [DOS] and [DSD] believed deputies were not subject to the Brady Disclosure Requirements," Riggs said.

PID found that DSD was not proactively sending a list of names tied to Brady Disclosure Requirements.

"I think deputies will understand that we are a law enforcement agency and we do want to follow the law," said Interim Sheriff Fran Gomez.

DOS said if an attorney was considering using a DSD deputy as a potential witness in a criminal trial, that attorney could proactively request an internal affairs file or discipline letters from DOS and it would have been provided.

"This issue is really about past investigations where there is a substantiated finding, meaning the person was found to have violated policy," David Walcher from PID said.

Walcher added that dishonesty could impact a criminal case.

"If you think about dishonesty, if someone has been dishonest in the past, could that be relevant in a subsequent criminal case? Potentially," Walcher said.

PID said 40-70 deputies could belong to the Brady list.

“Once research is completed and we have this list that we would call the Brady List...we will make that available to the public and we will also start the notification process to the affected deputies to ensure they have been notified,” Riggs said.

