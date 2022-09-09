Denver Sheriff swears in 1st Latina to achieve rank of major

Janelle Orozco worked her way up through the ranks from deputy, to sergeant, then captain, and now major.

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) held a swearing-in ceremony Friday for the first Latina to achieve the rank of major in the history of the department.

Janelle Orozco is a DSD veteran of almost 20 years. She worked her way up through the ranks from deputy, to sergeant to captain, and now major, the Sheriff Department said.

Born and raised in Denver, Orozco has been with the Sheriff Department since her early 20s and serves as the secretary of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 27. She has represented the FOP27 at community events and on legislative committees.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and look forward to the future," Orozco said after being sworn in Friday. "I started my career with the Denver Sheriff Department in 2003 looking to provide for my growing family. I also wanted to be a positive role model for my children. I wanted them to know that you can do anything if you are willing to put in the hard work. The 22-year-old me would have never dreamt that I'd be standing here today being promoted to major."

Orozco recently served as captain of the Correctional Care Medical Facility at Denver Health. She has served in multiple locations including Intake, Recruitment, the Downtown Detention Center, the Denver County Jail and Facility Operations, the Sheriff Department said.

"This really a very momentous and special occasion for all of us," said Armando Saldate III, City of Denver executive director of Public Safety, on Friday. "I know for Major Orozco's family, for her, for all of us in the room celebrating her achievement."

"Major Orozco has proven herself as a true leader of this department," said Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins. "With her extensive knowledge of our agency and desire to serve others, she will be a wonderful addition to the executive leadership team."

