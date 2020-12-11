Denver deputies awarded Medals of Valor after inmate 'nearly' escapes

The inmate was in the process of being transferred from the Downtown Detention Center to the Denver County Jail when he was accused of trying to escape.

DENVER — Several Denver County Sheriff deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor Thursday for their role in capturing an inmate who attempted to escape in early September.

On Sept. 2. Damian Lynch, 24, was in the process of being transferred from the Downtown Detention Center to the Denver County Jail when he was accused of trying to escape by hiding under a Sheriff Department transport vehicle and fleeing into a drainage tunnel at about 9:45 a.m. that day, according to a Denver Police Department (DPD) probable cause statement.

The deputies who were honored chased the inmate into a water tunnel next to the Cherry Creek bike path and were able to take Lynch back into custody.

The deputies received their Medals of Valor during a ceremony at the Downtown Detention Center at 490 W. Colfax Ave.

Four other deputies involved in that incident are part of an open investigation for their role in what happened, the Department of Public Safety said in September.

9:45 am: Damian Lynch attempted to escape DSD’s custody during a transfer from the Downtown Detention Center to Denver County Jail. He was apprehended by DSD Deputies, assisted by @DenverPolice. This is an open investigation–additional information cannot be provided at this time. — Denver Sheriff (@DenverSheriff) September 2, 2020