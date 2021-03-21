Denver homeowner shoots and kills intruder, police say

DPD said the incident happened in the 2200 block of Lafayette Street Saturday night.

DENVER — Police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of an intruder at a Denver home Saturday night.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a post on Twitter that a homeowner had shot the intruder at a home in the 2200 block of Lafayette Street.

DPD did not say whether there were multiple intruders in the house.

The case is still being investigated, and DPD did not say if they detained the homeowner. Police said they are looking to the Denver District Attorney to determine if criminal charges are necessary.

Police provided no information on the homeowner's identity or if the shooting took place inside or outside the residence.

#DPD UPDATE - 2200 Blk Lafayette St: This incident is being investigated as a Homicide in which an adult male intruder was shot by the homeowner. At the case conclusion the Denver DA will determine if criminal charges are applicable. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 21, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

