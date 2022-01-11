1 dead, 4 injured in east Denver shooting

Denver Police Department said officers are investigating the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street. No arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — One person died and four were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the area of Verbena Street and East Colfax Avenue, Denver Police Department said.

Police said officers were investigating the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and four victims were transported to the hospital.

Police initially said six victims were located, but clarified in an update that there were five victims.

The scene appeared to be centered around Michael Discount Store at 8332 E. Colfax Ave.

Investigators were working to develop suspect information, and no arrests have been made.

Verbena is closed from 14th and 16th avenues, and East Colfax Avenue is closed from Unita to Wabash streets.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.