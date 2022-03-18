1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in north Denver Friday morning

The shooting happened near East 19th Avenue and Tamarac Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that left a female dead and injured a juvenile male.

According to Officer Cassandra Ulrich with DPD, the shooting happened at about 1:34 a.m., near East 19th Avenue and Tamarac Street in Denver.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a juvenile male was transported to the hospital, according to Ulrich.

Investigators are trying to develop suspect information, Ulrich said.

It is unknown if the two victims knew each other, according to Ulrich.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

