DENVER — A Denver Solid Waste Management employee who was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after he was hit by a trash truck in the parking lot of a city facility has died, according to Denver police.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m in the parking lot of a city fleet maintenance facility located in the 5400 block of Roslyn Street.

The police department's preliminary investigation indicated that the victim, whose name has not been released, was walking in the parking lot when he was struck by the trash truck. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Denver police confirmed Thursday that the victim had died. The driver of the truck was cited for careless driving resulting in injury Tuesday. A spokesperson said an upgrade to that citation is pending.

