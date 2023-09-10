Denver mayor tabs south Santa Fe Drive site as first micro-community

In an effort to house 1,000 homeless people by year's end, Johnston declared city officials will break ground soon at 2301 S. Santa Fe Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver’s first transition housing for homeless people, or "micro-community," comes to South Santa Fe Drive soon as Mayor Mike Johnston Monday announced its exact location.

In an effort to house 1,000 homeless people by year's end, Johnston declared city officials will break ground soon at 2301 S. Santa Fe Drive. But nearby residents are concerned about the land being toxic ground — and, indeed, it was a Denver Radium Superfund Site.

The micro-community is planned to house 120 people, open before year’s end and operate 24/7, the mayor’s office said in a news release.

Denver plans to break ground on this site, currently an empty lot, in the coming week.

“This development is a significant step forward in the ongoing effort to combat homelessness and improve the lives of those in need with our city,” the mayor’s office said, noting the site: “has been carefully chosen to accommodate the specific needs of its future residents.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.