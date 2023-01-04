DNVR Sports parent company says it will file cease-and-desist over 'Denver Sports' logo

DENVER — The Mile High City has a new media group, Denver Sports, but its logo is sparking some déjà vu among residents for its similarity to the logo of DNVR Sports, whose parent company is threatening a cease-and-desist.
Bonneville Denver announced Tuesday that the new sports-media brand will act as the umbrella for several local radio and digital properties:
- Denver’s Sports Station 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM)
- ESPN Denver 1600 (KEPN-AM and 104.3 HD2) and 104.3 HD3
- DenverSports.com
- Coffee Break digital video show
- Orange and Blue Today digital video show
- Mile High Hoops podcast
- Mile High Hockey podcast
However, DNVR Sports was among many who noticed the strong resemblance between the new Denver Sports logo and their logo. Now, Brandon Spano, CEO of DNVR Sports parent company AllCity Network, told 9NEWS they will be filing a cease-and-desist order.
Many on social media also couldn't help but notice a strong similarity:
Altitude Sports Radio even took an apparent shot at the similarity by posting a new profile picture:
The tweet drew a response from Spano:
"We expect glassware made this month, thank you," Altitude tweeted back to Spano, who responded: "Haha you got it. Appreciate you guys"
Altitude also responded to a few people who made comments including, "All of these just copied @DNVR_Sports":
