DNVR Sports parent company says it will file cease-and-desist over 'Denver Sports' logo

The CEO of DNVR Sports' parent company said a cease-and-desist order will be filed against the new sports-media brand over the similarity of their logos.

DENVER — The Mile High City has a new media group, Denver Sports, but its logo is sparking some déjà vu among residents for its similarity to the logo of DNVR Sports, whose parent company is threatening a cease-and-desist.

Bonneville Denver announced Tuesday that the new sports-media brand will act as the umbrella for several local radio and digital properties:

Denver’s Sports Station 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM)

ESPN Denver 1600 (KEPN-AM and 104.3 HD2) and 104.3 HD3

DenverSports.com

Coffee Break digital video show

Orange and Blue Today digital video show

Mile High Hoops podcast

Mile High Hockey podcast

Introducing Denver Sports - Home of https://t.co/sj63PbzmSe, Coffee Break, Orange and Blue Today, ESPN Denver 1600 and Denver's Sports Station 104.3 The Fan!https://t.co/IxKlHg4ofV — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) January 3, 2023

However, DNVR Sports was among many who noticed the strong resemblance between the new Denver Sports logo and their logo. Now, Brandon Spano, CEO of DNVR Sports parent company AllCity Network, told 9NEWS they will be filing a cease-and-desist order.

Many on social media also couldn't help but notice a strong similarity:

Did @1043TheFan merge with @DNVR_Sports???

Or did they just get inspiration from DNVR's logo?



Bottom pic is The Fan.



WTF pic.twitter.com/EuYPeElUKE — Scott DeHuff 🎙 (@DeHuff) January 4, 2023

Your rebranding meeting just ended with “Let’s rip off DNVR completely”, eh? — Devon Widick (@The_DevMachine) January 3, 2023

Imitation is the sincerest for of flattery right @DNVR_Sports ? — Dillon James (@djb303) January 3, 2023

I’d like to see the branding that didn’t make the cut. Was it less thief-y? — Frank Valdez (@thefrankvaldez) January 3, 2023



Altitude Sports Radio even took an apparent shot at the similarity by posting a new profile picture:

The tweet drew a response from Spano:

"We expect glassware made this month, thank you," Altitude tweeted back to Spano, who responded: "Haha you got it. Appreciate you guys"

Altitude also responded to a few people who made comments including, "All of these just copied @DNVR_Sports":



>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.