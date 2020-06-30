Denver resumes street sweeping enforcement this week

Enforcement usually begins in April but was delayed until July 1 due to the coronavirus.

DENVER — Enforcement of parking restrictions related to street sweeping in Denver will begin on July 1, according to Denver's Department of Transportations and Infrastructure (DOTI).

Street sweeping keeps dirt and debris out of our air and water and prevents the clogging of storm sewer inlets that creates localized flooding issues, according to the agency.

Dirt and debris typically gathers primarily in the curb line of the street so residents are asked to move their cars on certain days to that street sweepers can effectively operate. Signs are posting letting residents know when street sweeping takes place.

The enforcement period usually runs between April 1 and November but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic enforcement was delayed. Street sweeping was still happening, the city just wasn't ticketing people who didn't move their cars.

Enforcement officially begins Wednesday this week, however, there will be no operations on Thursday, July 2, or Friday, July 3, due to a furlough day for street sweeper operators and the observed City holiday for Independence Day. People will not have to move their vehicles for street sweeping on those two specific days.

Residents can sign up for reminders about street sweeping through the city by clicking here.

In 2019, Denver street sweeping crews swept 174,661 lane miles of Denver streets and alleys — collecting 75,555 cubic yards of dirt and debris, according to DOTI.