EPA grant helps clean up contaminated 'tank farm' in Denver neighborhood

A riverfront park and affordable housing is expected to be built on the site in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

DENVER — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is giving the Denver Housing Authority a little more than $1 million to clean up the "Zuni Tank Farm" in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

The grant money will help clear contamination like asbestos on the old industrial property near the South Platte River and West 13th Avenue, and make room for new affordable housing units and a riverfront park.

"It needs some additional cleanup in order to make it safe," said Stacey Eriksen, EPA coordinator for urban watershed revitalization.

Video from 9NEWS showed the defunct Zuni generating station being torn down in March. According to the EPA, the tanks held diesel fuel and were part of the backup generation for the old powerplant.

The EPA said the area was cleaned up to a certain extent. There's still some contamination left, including asbestos and other things in the soil that met industrial standards but not residential standards, Eriksen said.

"They’re incomplete products of combustion, so after you burn things, you’ll get some things that are left over and those are things that you know you don’t want children in a park or something playing, putting things in their mouths, those sorts of things," Eriksen said.

Children are guaranteed to be nearby. While Fairview Elementary is set to close, families are moving in. The Denver Housing Authority welcomed more than 260 families into its latest apartments, and one of the buildings is just across the street from the tank site.

Eriksen said those families shouldn't have to worry about exposure as the contaminated site is cleaned up.

"The site is fenced off," she said. "Also when they do the cleanup, they'll be doing dust-suppression techniques to make sure that anything that is left there doesn't become airborne."

Eriksen said this neighborhood has been impacted by more contaminates then what they usually see. The first step in fixing that is moving out contaminants that shouldn't be there.

"So that they get to live in a great neighborhood that's clean and that's safe," she said.

The cleanup is mostly soil-related. Crews will haul the bad soil away and do additional testing before they start any construction on the property, Eriksen said.

The Denver Housing Authority is already starting some of the cleanup but should have the grant money by August or September, she said.

