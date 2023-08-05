x
Council tightens parking regulations on 'junkers' and large vehicles on public right of way

The changes will more effectively manage turnover and curbside access in high demand areas, according city documents.

DENVER — The Denver City Council passed a bill updating Denver's parking enforcement code Monday.

District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca was the only "no" vote, but she said it was not because she disagrees with District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark's efforts to update the code. 

The changes will more effectively manage turnover and curbside access in high demand areas, according city documents. One major aspect of the bill brings much more stringent requirements for moving large vehicles like semi-trucks and campers as well as so-called "junkers." The city now requires they be moved 700 feet, up from 100 feet.

