Denver's tiny home villages for homeless communities are seen as such a success by some council members that now, one is proposing putting rules on the books to allow more in the city.

The proposal has been drafted by Councilwoman Robin Kniech and the vote will be on Monday.

What is a tiny home village?

A tiny home village is a community of tiny houses that is fairly inexpensive for the city to fund and used to help get people experiencing homelessness into temporary housing.

Right now, Colorado has one village called Beloved Community Village in Globeville.

City of Denver code has it permitted as “Unlisted Temporary Use," which, to advocates of these tiny homes, is a problem.

Some of the reasons listed by Kniech are:

no clear regulations

it’s less predictable what is going to happen to it in the future, making it harder to plan around

Proposal

Kniech is proposing something she thinks can fix this: a zoning code amendment to create a new use permit.

Instead of treating the tiny community as a temporary waiver, Kniech said it treats it as a temporary permit.

Technically, it's still temporary, just a little longer.

Kniech said the current village can stay there for 180 days with just one renewal, that's a total stay of almost a year.

This proposal would still allow that but also give the option of a longer stay, a 2-year permit with one renewal and a total of a 4-year stay.

These new rules would impact the current village but it’s mainly a way to permit new villages in the future.

The village we have now exists only because it got a one-time pass, Kniech said. Think of it as a pilot program.

New villages would only be allowed to have 30 tiny homes. Kniech said they would only be allowed in business and commercial-zoned districts as well as residential as long as they're next to a church or other civic buildings like schools, police stations, etc.

There will be time for public comment during Monday's regularly scheduled council meeting.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS