Train derails into South Platte River

Several train cars derailed near Park Avenue West and the South Platte River, Saturday morning.

DENVER — Multiple train cars derailed early Saturday morning, some of which ended up in the South Platte River.

BNSF confirmed to 9NEWS that the train that derailed was one of their freight trains that was leaving the rail facility in Denver at about 6:00 a.m.

According to initial reports from BNSF, seven empty lumber cars of the train derailed including three that ended up in the South Platte River. There were no injuries and the cause of the derailment is under investigation, BNSF said.

The derailment happened near Park Avenue West as the tracks crosses the river, according to Jay Casillas with the Denver Police Department (DPD). DPD responded to the derailment and blocked off access to a nearby pedestrian walkway as crews from the railroad responded, according to Casillas.

Earlier this week, a BNSF Railway employee was fatally injured while working in a Denver rail yard, according to BNSF.

The Denver Police Department said the man was hit by a train Wednesday morning at the Globeville rail yard at 3700 North Globeville Road. No other details about the crash have been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the man's death.

