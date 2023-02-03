Denver to host trash cart exchange Saturday

People who want a lower-cost small cart will be able to get one without having to wait for weeks.

DENVER — Denver residents who want to save some money on their trash bill will have a chance to do so at an event Saturday.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is hosting a cart exchange event for Denver Solid Waste Management customers who want to swap out their trash cart and receive a billing adjustment on site.

Denver moved to a volume-based pricing model for trash collection in January to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in the landfill. People pay for what they throw away based on the size of their trash cart, making the smaller carts a hot item.

The smaller carts are in such high demand, in fact, that wait times for them are six to eight weeks for people who order them online or by calling 311.

Once a new cart is delivered, DOTI adjusts the customer's invoice based on when they requested it.

Residents can also visit the Osage facility at 2013 S. Osage St. Tuesday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to exchange their carts.

Saturday's cart exchange will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wastewater Management building at 2000 W. 3rd Ave.

DOTI will have some recycling and compost carts available for exchange, as well.

DOTI said it has swapped out more than 22,000 carts so far and increased recycling by 17% in the first three months of the new program, diverting 16,624 more tons of recyclable material from the landfill compared to last year.

