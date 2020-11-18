TSA security agent at DIA dies after contracting COVID-19

Eduard Faktorovich worked at DIA’s security checkpoint for two and a half years and is remembered as a kind, respectful person by those who knew him.

DENVER — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Agent at Denver International Airport (DIA) has died following a battle with COVID-19.

Eduard Faktorovich passed way Monday, Nov. 16 after contracting the novel coronavirus.

TSA said Faktorovich joined the team at DIA in late April 2018 where he worked exclusively at the airport’s checkpoint. Those who knew him remember Faktorovich as a kind and respectful person, who always had a smile on his face.

"Although Eduard was with TSA for only two and half years, the entire team at DEN is saddened by the loss of one their own," the federal agency said in a statement.

Faktorovich 's last day working at the airport was Nov. 2, according to the TSA.

TSA said it's continuing to take precautions to help protect its workforce as well as airline travelers, and that Faktorovich's death highlights the ongoing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our hearts are with Officer Eduard Faktorovich, his loved ones and our DEN @TSA family. Read TSA's statement on the passing of Denver TSA Officer Faktorovich #TeamDEN https://t.co/kACFcBXx64 pic.twitter.com/XNLQxZKzLD — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) November 17, 2020