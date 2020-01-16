MONUMENT, Colo. — A van belonging to the City and County of Denver that was transporting detainees reached speeds of more than 90 mph on Interstate 25 after it was reported to possibly be involved in a road rage incident, according to a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, someone called to report that a Chevy pickup truck and a Ford van were driving dangerously on northbound I-25 near Monument.

Both were traveling at speeds over more than 90 mph at one point, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis.

CSP was already doing an operation with their airplane and spotted both vehicles somewhere between Castle Rock and Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.

Troopers on the ground pulled over both vehicles in that area, Lewis said. The pickup truck driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to Lewis.

The driver of the van was questioned and not immediately taken into custody. Lewis could not say what charges that driver may face.

They have not determined if there was indeed some type of road rage incident, or if both drivers were simply driving poorly, Lewis said.

A spokesperson for the Denver Sheriff's Department said they were aware of the incident and were looking into it, but had no further comment.

