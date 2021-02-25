Vehicle registration enforcement will resume April 1 in Denver

Tickets for vehicle registration and street sweeping violations will start April 1 in Denver.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver will restart enforcement of vehicle registration laws on Thursday, April 1.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said Thursday that the State of Colorado has indicated to county motor vehicle offices that it will be "resuming timely processing of requests" for new, standard license plates by the end of March, clearing its backlog of work.

Drivers in Denver who don’t address their plate and registration situations by April 1 may receive a ticket.

> Above video: Denver issued expired plate citations after Colorado DMV announced backlog.

DOTI also said Thursday that street paving season will begin in March and enforcement of posted street sweeping will begin April 1.

Both programs require people to move their cars for crews to effectively operate and serve the city’s residents.

Paving season

Denver’s paving season is scheduled to begin Monday, March 22.

DOTI said temporary, no parking signs will be placed on streets to be paved at least 24 hours in advance of crews arriving. Cars left on the street when work begins will be moved and vehicle owners will receive a $50 citation for parking in a no parking zone.

DOTI said that due to the economic hardships related to COVID-19, it will refrain from issuing an additional $100 citation for the tow during the 2021 paving season. Residents who need help locating their cars following a short-tow can call the city’s non-emergency line at 720-913-2000.

Street sweeping

Denver's street sweeping season begins Thursday, April 1.

Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with their street-sweeping schedule at pocketgov.com to avoid a $50 ticket for parking in a tow-away zone.

Street sweeping keeps dirt and debris out of our air and water and prevents flooding caused by clogged storm sewer inlets. DOTI said that because dirt and leaves gather in the gutters, residents must move their cars so that street sweepers can get all the way to the curb.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.