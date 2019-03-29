Denver Public Works wants residents to weigh in on ways to make South Broadway better for those who walk, bike, drive or take public transit along the corridor.

The department has plans to make improvements for travelers on Broadway from Center Avenue to 16th Street. The goal is to design a more multi-modal stretch of Broadway by adding improvements like a protected bike lane, new traffic lights, and bus stop enhancements.

The Elevate Denver Bond will fund $12 million dollars in improvements for the southern section of Broadway from 7th to Center Avenues. Those plans include:

A two-way parking protected bike lane, which will improve access to the Cherry Creek Trail

Bus stop enhancements along the existing 24-hour transit lane

Rebuilding 13 traffic signals along the corridor, which includes installing larger traffic signal heads that are more visible to drivers and adding pedestrian countdown signals to provide people with better direction to cross the street safely

Intersection improvements for better connectivity and access

The public has one month to give input on the conceptual design elements. DPW said comments received through the survey will help shape a more detailed design for South Broadway. Findings from the survey will be released this summer, with a final design expected to be complete by the fall.

Conceptual design for North Broadway, from 16th to 7th Avenues, is expected to be complete in late spring.

Click or tap here to access the survey.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS