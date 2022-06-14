Denver Water working on water main break in Centennial

A break in the water main near Arapahoe High School at Dry Creek Place and Detroit Street could cause delays during the morning and afternoon Monday commute.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Denver Water is working on a water main break in Centennial on Monday.

The water break occurred near Arapahoe High School at Dry Creek Place and Detroit Street.

The City of Centennial said via its Twitter account Monday morning that eastbound Dry Creek Road was closed east of University due to the water line break.

Denver Water said the break happened when a large sinkhole opened up, cracking the pavement.

Some homes and yards sustained damage and about 20 to 30 homes will be without water for the day as crews work to repair the water main break.

Sky9 video below shows the sinkhole flooding the streets and sidewalks.

The City of Centennial is asking people to avoid the area as crews work on repairing the main and restoring water.

Crews told 9NEWS it will take hours to check the damage and a good section of the road will need to be repaved.

UPDATE: EB Dry Creek Rd is closed east of University due to water line break. https://t.co/7Naoi1XKIa — City of Centennial (@CentennialGov) June 14, 2022

