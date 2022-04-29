Wind knocks out power to thousands, knocks down trees in metro Denver

Xcel Energy said nearly 9,000 customers were impacted by wind-related outages.

DENVER — High winds knocked down trees, caused power outages and threatened to spread fires in the Denver metro area Friday.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department tweeted photos of a large tree that fell across Chase Street on Friday afternoon. Chase Street was closed from West 41st Avenue to West 38th Avenue while the tree was cleared from the road.

9NEWS viewer Charleen Graham shared photos of another tree that was blown over in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Xcel Energy crews responded to numerous power outages across the Denver area. An Xcel spokesperson nearly 9,000 customers were impacted as of 4 p.m., with the largest outage near Federal Boulevard and West Dartmouth Avenue. The spokesperson said crews were working as quickly as possible to restore service.

Anyone experiencing an outage can report it on Xcel's website or by calling 800-895-1999.

In Arvada, a grass fire prompted evacuations in the area of West 86th Avenue and Fenton Street on Friday morning.

Those evacuations were quickly lifted. Arvada Fire Rescue (AFR) said the fire burned an area about 100 yards long near the railroad tracks. Fences and sheds were damaged, according to AFR.

West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about a fire that spread to a series of mulch beds at the Oak light rail station. The fire was contained to the mulch beds, but embers were carried to a nearby neighborhood, West Metro said.

A Red Flag Warning was in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday due to gusty winds up to 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). There was also low humidity near 15%.

