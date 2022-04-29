x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wind knocks out power to thousands, knocks down trees in metro Denver

Xcel Energy said nearly 9,000 customers were impacted by wind-related outages.

More Videos

DENVER — High winds knocked down trees, caused power outages and threatened to spread fires in the Denver metro area Friday.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department tweeted photos of a large tree that fell across Chase Street on Friday afternoon. Chase Street was closed from West 41st Avenue to West 38th Avenue while the tree was cleared from the road.

>WATCH ABOVE: Why has it been so dry and windy lately?

Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department
Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department

9NEWS viewer Charleen Graham shared photos of another tree that was blown over in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood.

Credit: Charleen Graham
Credit: Charleen Graham

Meanwhile, Xcel Energy crews responded to numerous power outages across the Denver area. An Xcel spokesperson nearly 9,000 customers were impacted as of 4 p.m., with the largest outage near Federal Boulevard and West Dartmouth Avenue. The spokesperson said crews were working as quickly as possible to restore service.

Anyone experiencing an outage can report it on Xcel's website or by calling 800-895-1999.

In Arvada, a grass fire prompted evacuations in the area of West 86th Avenue and Fenton Street on Friday morning.

Those evacuations were quickly lifted. Arvada Fire Rescue (AFR) said the fire burned an area about 100 yards long near the railroad tracks. Fences and sheds were damaged, according to AFR.

Credit: Arvada Fire Rescue

RELATED: Arvada grass fire under control, evacuations lifted

West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about a fire that spread to a series of mulch beds at the Oak light rail station. The fire was contained to the mulch beds, but embers were carried to a nearby neighborhood, West Metro said.

Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue

A Red Flag Warning was in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday due to gusty winds up to 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). There was also low humidity near 15%.

RELATED: April was Denver's windiest April since the 1980s

RELATED: Hazy skies in Denver: Here's where the dust and smoke are coming from

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS  

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.  

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from 9NEWS

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.