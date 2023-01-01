Greenwood Village woman helps reunite people with lost luggage

Alison Hankins and her two daughters reached out to more than 100 people to help them find their bags Friday.

DENVER — A Greenwood Village woman helped dozens of people put an end to their holiday season nightmares by reuniting them with their lost luggage Friday.

Alison Hankins told 9NEWS she got the idea when her uncle was separated from his luggage while traveling to Denver International Airport from Texas.

She and her two teenage daughters, along with a friend, decided to step up and help travelers who were dealing with the same problem.

Hankins said they texted around 130 people using the phone numbers on their luggage and made contact with about 50 of them. For those located in Colorado, they told them where their bags were and sent them photos. For travelers outside the state, they had their bags shipped to them from the airport.

Hankins said the people they helped were thankful. A father and his son came to claim their bags and greeted them with hugs. A woman who had traveled to Mexico and went without luggage for 10 days was in tears.

"She was just bawling, saying 'Oh my gosh, you've changed our Christmas,'" said Hankins.

"We were not doing this to be on TV or anything. My girls didn't even want to put it on social media," Hankins said. "We really just wanted do something kind of behind the scenes and make people a little bit happier in their travels."

